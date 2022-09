News From Law.com

Randall Sorrels of Sorrels Law was named Texas Lawyer's Attorney of the Year Wednesday evening at the Texas Legal Awards at the Arts District Mansion in Dallas. Sorrels was chosen as Attorney of the Year winner from a slate of three finalists, which included Thomas Melsheimer of Winston & Strawn and Amy M. Stewart of Stewart Law Group. Sorrels was honored for his trial victories, including what is believed to be a record verdict for an injured worker.

Texas

September 15, 2022, 9:55 AM