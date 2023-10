News From Law.com

Houston plaintiff's firm Sorrels Law has expanded into Austin, hiring Kostura & Putman partner Judy Kostura, a plaintiff's personal injury attorney known for expertise in claims by subrogation interest holders and those who assert liens."She's just a guru and a teacher in subrogation and liens and as a result, she gets a lot of referrals," said Sorrels Law founder Randy Sorrels.Kostura joined Sorrels Law on Monday.

October 09, 2023, 3:46 PM

