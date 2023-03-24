Who Got The Work

Andrew D. Cordo and Nora M. Crawford of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati have stepped in to represent Upstart, a consumer lender employing AI, and its top officers in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, which is sealed, was filed March 8 in Delaware District Court by deLeeuw Law; Pomerantz LLP; and Holzer & Holzer on behalf of Ronald Green and Rev. Adam Sornchai. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-00253, Sornchai et al v. Girouard et al.

AI & Automation

March 24, 2023, 9:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Rev. Adam Sornchai

Ronald Green

Plaintiffs

Deleeuw Law LLC

defendants

Anna Counselman

Ciaran O'Kelly

Dave Girouard

Hilliard Terry

Jeff Huber

Kerry Cooper

Mary Hentges

Paul Gu

Robert Schwartz

Sanjay Datta

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy

defendant counsels

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws