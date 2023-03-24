Andrew D. Cordo and Nora M. Crawford of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati have stepped in to represent Upstart, a consumer lender employing AI, and its top officers in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, which is sealed, was filed March 8 in Delaware District Court by deLeeuw Law; Pomerantz LLP; and Holzer & Holzer on behalf of Ronald Green and Rev. Adam Sornchai. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-00253, Sornchai et al v. Girouard et al.
AI & Automation
March 24, 2023, 9:23 AM