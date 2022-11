Removed To Federal Court

Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Monday removed an employment class action to California Central District Court. The complaint, alleging wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Centurion Trial Attorneys and attorney Robert A. Waller Jr. Marriott International is represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. The case is 2:22-cv-08636, Sorey et al v. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC.