New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Turner Broadcasting was hit with a digital privacy class action on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise and Stephan Zouras, pursues claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's Bleacher Report website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05522, Sorensen v. Turner Broadcasting System Inc.