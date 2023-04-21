Removed To Federal Court

Bleacher Report removed a privacy class action on Friday to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Stephan Zouras LLP and Peiffer, Wolf, Carr, Kane, Conway & Wise, claims that the defendant’s website collects data from user activity and provides it to third-party entities such as Facebook without consent. Bleacher Report is represented by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Weil, Gotshal & Manges. The case is 1:23-cv-02518, Sorensen v. Bleacher Report, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 21, 2023, 3:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Tom Sorensen

defendants

Bleacher Report, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

nature of claim: 890/