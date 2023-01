Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mozley Finlayson & Loggins on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Federal Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a windstorm, was filed by The People's Law PA on behalf of Modupe Soremi and Oludapo Soremi. The case is 6:23-cv-00058, Soremi et al. v. Federal Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 11, 2023, 5:56 PM