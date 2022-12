New Suit - Contract

The NFL, DirecTV and Cox Communications were hit with a lawsuit on Thursday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Clinton H. Sordelet and Burnel Thompson, seeks $500,000 based on the plaintiffs' alleged inability to watch Thursday Night Football games, which are now aired exclusively on Amazon Prime and Twitch. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01027, Sordelet et al. v. DirecTV et al.