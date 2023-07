Who Got The Work

Andrew D. Craven of the Chartwell Law Offices has entered an appearance for Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, in a pending slip-and-fall lawsuit. The case was filed June 6 in Florida Southern District Court by Gerson & Schwartz on behalf of Jonathan Soper. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno, is 1:23-cv-22097, Soper v. Carnival Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 21, 2023, 6:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Soper

Plaintiffs

Gerson & Schwartz

Gerson And Schwartz, P.A.

Gerson & Schwartz PA

defendants

Carnival Corporation

defendant counsels

Chartwell Law Offices

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims