Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Taylor Foster Mallett Downs Ramsey & Russell on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a hailstorm, was filed by the Merlin Law Group on behalf of Sooner Dynamics. The case is 5:22-cv-00981, Sooner Dynamics LLC v. Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 14, 2022, 8:25 PM