Michael F. Fleming of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has entered an appearance for Obagi Cosmeceuticals, a transformational skin care products provider, in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed Jan. 27 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office of Mars Khaimov, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:24-cv-00608, Sookul v. Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC.
Internet & Social Media
March 12, 2024, 9:37 AM