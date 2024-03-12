Who Got The Work

Michael F. Fleming of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has entered an appearance for Obagi Cosmeceuticals, a transformational skin care products provider, in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed Jan. 27 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office of Mars Khaimov, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:24-cv-00608, Sookul v. Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC.

Internet & Social Media

March 12, 2024, 9:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Sanjay Sookul

Plaintiffs

Mars Khaimov

defendants

Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA