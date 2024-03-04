Who Got The Work

Joseph J. DiPalma and Jason Mattar of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent Keep Your Cadence in a pending website accessibility class action. The action, filed Jan. 16 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Mars Khaimov, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:24-cv-00302, Sookul v. Keep Your Cadence, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 04, 2024, 8:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Sanjay Sookul

Plaintiffs

Mars Khaimov

defendants

Keep Your Cadence, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA