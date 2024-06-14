Who Got The Work

Loeb & Loeb partner John Piskora has entered an appearance for Chicken Coop Canopy LLC in a pending website accessibility class action. The lawsuit, filed April 30 in New York Southern District Court by Mars Khaimov Law on behalf of serial plaintiff Sanjay Sookul, alleges that the defendant's website is inaccessible to blind and visually impaired customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho, is 1:24-cv-03318, Sookul v. Chicken Coop Canopy, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 14, 2024, 12:06 PM

