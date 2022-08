Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Thursday removed a bad faith insurance lawsuit against Crestbook Insurance Company, a Nationwide subsidiary, to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which seeks to recover insurance benefits for property damage, was filed by Huggins Law Firm on behalf of Lovelina Sood and Pran Sood. The case is 1:22-cv-03321, Sood et al v. Crestbook Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 20, 2022, 10:11 AM