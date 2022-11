Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Alston & Bird on Wednesday removed a digital privacy class action against CNO Financial Group to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, claims CNO has allowed a third party to intercept and record the conversations of customers who used the chat feature on the defendant's website. The case is 5:22-cv-02084, Sonya Valenzuela v. CNO Services LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 23, 2022, 7:05 PM