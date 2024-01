News From Law.com

Sony Pictures Entertainment's general counsel, Leah Weil, will be leaving her post later this year, the company confirmed to Law.com on Tuesday. Weil joined the Culver City, California-based entertainment giant in 1996 and helped engineer numerous landmark deals, including the purchase of the IP rights to Spiderman for a mere $7 million and the acquisition of MGM for $2.9 billion.

January 10, 2024, 5:00 AM

