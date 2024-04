News From Law.com

Disney's Jill Ratner will be joining Sony Pictures Entertainment as general counsel at the end of May, Sony said Thursday. Ratner is a veteran entertainment lawyer who spent the last five years as a deputy general counsel for the House of Mouse, where she led a global team of 200 in-house counsel.

April 25, 2024, 6:15 PM

