New Suit - Copyright

Sony Music Entertainment, Arista Records and other plaintiffs sued Triller Inc. Monday in New York Southern District Court in connection with Triller's video-sharing social media application, Triller App. The court action, brought by Oppenheim + Zebrak, contends that Triller failed to pay millions of dollars in accordance with an executed content distribution agreement for the licensed authorized use of Sony Music sound recordings, artwork, user-created clips and metadata. According to the suit, Triller continues to exploit Sony Music content after the music company unilaterally terminated the agreement on Aug. 8, 2022. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07380, Sony Music Entertainment et al v. Triller, Inc.

Technology

August 30, 2022, 5:49 AM