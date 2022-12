New Suit - Copyright

Sony Music filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against musician TREFUEGO on Thursday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Proskauer Rose and Coppersmith Brockelman, accuses the defendant of unlawfully sampling Toshifumi Hinata's song 'Reflections' to compose the hit song '90mh.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02170, Sony Music Entertainment et al. v. TREFUEGO.

Technology

December 22, 2022, 7:50 PM