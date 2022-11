New Suit - Contract

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the California-based information technology company, was sued Wednesday in Delaware District Court for allegedly breaching a patent sale agreement. The lawsuit was brought by Bayard PA and the BC Law Group on behalf of Sonrai Memory Ltd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01498, Sonrai Memory Ltd. v. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP et al.

Technology

November 16, 2022, 3:49 PM