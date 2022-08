New Suit - Patent

Micron Technology, an Idaho-based producer of computer processing equipment, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, which asserts two patents pertaining to memory drives, was filed by Russ August & Kabat on behalf of Sonrai Memory Ltd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00855, Sonrai Memory Ltd. v. Micron Technology Inc.

