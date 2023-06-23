New Suit - Trademark

Coastal Trial Attorneys d/b/a NocLawyer.com and attorney Albert P. Mollo were sued for trademark infringement and cybersquatting on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was brought by Smith Gambrell & Russell on behalf of the owner of the mark 'Nocatee,' which refers to a planned real estate community in Florida. According to the complaint, the defendants' use of 'NocLawyer.com' creates confusion in the marketplace, and Mollo purportedly admitted that his use of the name was a 'gimmick' to help his business. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00734, SONOC Co. LLC v. Coastal Trial Attorneys LLC et al.

Legal Services

June 23, 2023, 3:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Sonoc Company, LLC

Plaintiffs

Smith, Gambrell & Russell

defendants

Albert P Mollo

Coastal Trial Attorneys LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims