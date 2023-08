News From Law.com

Frank "Sonny" Seiler, an attorney who owned the University of Georgia's famed line of "Uga" bulldog mascots and served as lead defense counsel in a notorious case that was chronicled in the book "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil," died Monday. He was 90. The university announced that Seiler died in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia, after a short illness.

Georgia

August 29, 2023, 10:14 AM

