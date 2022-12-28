New Suit - Employment

Tri Pointe Group, a single-family home builder, was sued Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was brought by Berg Plummer Johnson & Raval on behalf of Joshua Sonnier, who claims he was wrongfully terminated after requesting reasonable accommodations for a disability. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-04489, Sonnier v. Tri Pointe Homes Texas, Inc. d/b/a Tri Pointe Homes et al.

Construction & Engineering

December 28, 2022, 4:35 PM