New Suit - Consumer

Becton Dickinson, a medical device maker, and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case, filed by Berger Montague on behalf of Brandie Songy, centers on the BardPort implantable vascular access device. According to the complaint, the defendants’ defective manufacturing process ‘drastically’ increases the risk of fracture, migration and infection. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-00124, Songy v. CR Bard, Inc et al.

Health Care

July 25, 2023, 10:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Brandie Songy

Plaintiffs

Berger Montague

defendants

Becton Dickinson and Company

CR Bard, Inc

Bard Access Systems, Inc.

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims