New Suit - Copyright

Universal Music-Z Tunes, Songs of Peer Ltd. and Pen in the Ground Publishing sued Believe Holdings LLC and Madeleine C. Ehrnrooth Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over copyright infringement claims. The court case, brought by Strickland Debrow LLP, seeks to enjoin and restrain the defendants, who are all members of the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP), from publicly performing the plaintiffs' copyrighted musical compositions. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02552, Songs of Peer Ltd. et al v. Believe Holdings LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 08, 2023, 5:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Universal Music-Z-Tunes, L.L.C.

Pen in the Ground Publishing

Songs of Peer Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Strickland Debrow LLP

defendants

Believe Holdings LLC

Madeleine C. Ehrnrooth

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims