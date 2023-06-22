New Suit - Securities Fraud

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a securities fraud lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Young Heup Song. The complaint brings claims against real estate development company Up Development Company LLC, Up Clermont Hills Investor LLC and its owner Scott Fish and agent Jordan Fish. The suit accuses the defendants of misleading Song into investing $1 million into the company in exchange for securities in violation of federal and state securities laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00392, Song v. Fish et al.

Real Estate

June 22, 2023, 3:36 AM

