New Suit - Contract

Sonder Holdings, a short-term rental management company, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against St. Ann Lodging on Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit arises from St. Ann's agreement to lease the Bourbon Orleans Hotel to Sonder for five years, which St. Ann allegedly terminated in violation of the lease terms. The complaint further alleges that St. Ann sold the hotel to a third-party purchaser, depriving Sonder of any use of the property. Among other damages, Sonder seeks $19 million in lost profits. The suit was filed by Kean Miller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02971, Sonder Hospitality USA Inc. v. St. Ann Lodging LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 26, 2022, 7:45 PM