New Suit - Contract

FedEx was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit, over wrongfully denied stolen shipment claims, was filed by the Kelly Legal Group on behalf of research and development company SonaSearch Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-00223, SonaSearch, Inc. v. Federal Express Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

July 11, 2023, 5:50 AM

Plaintiffs

SonaSearch, Inc.

Plaintiffs

The Kelly Legal Group PLLC

defendants

Federal Express Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract