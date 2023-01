New Suit - Contract

XPO Logistics was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Maloof & Browne on behalf of Sompo Japan Insurance, brings subrogation claims over a lost shipment of Canon printers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00705, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. v. XPO Logistics LLC et al.