New Suit - ERISA

Lincoln National, an insurance and investment company, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Missouri Western District Court. The court action, for disputed claims under a disability insurance policy, was filed by BurnettDriskill on behalf of Stephanie Sommerkamp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00660, Sommerkamp v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 17, 2022, 7:45 PM