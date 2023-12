News From Law.com International

It's nice to win a shiny trophy but it is by no means the end point, as if life is some sort of computer game. The work does not stop, nor do the problems. And it doesn't change what accomplishments have been achieved and are yet to be achieved, it just shows that your progress is notable and provides some encouragement that you are on the right track.

December 01, 2023

