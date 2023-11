News From Law.com

A New Jersey woman claims in a suit that the American Diabetes Association fired her after she complained that the organization's endorsement of Splenda was contrary to its nutrition standards. Elizabeth Hanna, a PhD candidate and registered dietician and nutritionist who was hired in January to work for the ADA on a remote basis, was fired on October 6, according to her suit.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 16, 2023, 4:23 PM

