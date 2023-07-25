Attorneys at Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick have stepped in to defend concrete equipment manufacturer Topp & Screed SA and industrial flooring company Twintec USA Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed April 26 in North Carolina Western District Court by Honigman and Maynard Nexsen PC on behalf of Somero Enterprises Inc. The court case asserts a patent for a wheeled device for flattening poured concrete. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr., is 3:23-cv-00245, Somero Enterprises, Inc. v. Twintec USA, Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 25, 2023, 8:59 AM