Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick have stepped in to defend concrete equipment manufacturer Topp & Screed SA and industrial flooring company Twintec USA Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed April 26 in North Carolina Western District Court by Honigman and Maynard Nexsen PC on behalf of Somero Enterprises Inc. The court case asserts a patent for a wheeled device for flattening poured concrete. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr., is 3:23-cv-00245, Somero Enterprises, Inc. v. Twintec USA, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 25, 2023, 8:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Somero Enterprises, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Maynard Nexsen PC

Honigman

defendants

Topp & Screed S.A.

Twintec USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims