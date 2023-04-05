Someone on This List Could Be NYs Next Chief Judge—See the...

News From Law.com

The New York State Bar Association has rated five of the seven candidates under consideration for the state's chief judge "well qualified," meaning they each possess "pre-eminent qualifications." Receiving the bar's highest designation were Court of Appeals Associate Judges Shirley Troutman and Rowan Wilson, Appellate Division, Third Department Presiding Justice Elizabeth Garry, Appellate Division, Fourth Department Presiding Justice Gerald Whalen and Caitlin Halligan, a partner in Selendy Gay Elsberg.

