Some Women Have Died: Philadelphia Talc Plaintiffs Lawyers P...

Attorneys representing plaintiffs in Philadelphia lawsuits over talcum powder products are hoping to swiftly jump back into cases that the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary's 2021 bankruptcy filing stalled. And after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit entered the dismissal on Monday of LTL Management's Chapter 11 case, lawyers for talc plaintiffs in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas said they aim to change the course of what has been a long stretch of defense-favorable developments in the litigation.

Pennsylvania

February 01, 2023, 3:03 PM