The first day of Alex Jones' damages trial at the Waterbury Superior Court in Connecticut began with sanctions on Jones' lawyers, and what seemed like growing tensions between the plaintiff and defense attorneys. First to take the stand was one of the plaintiffs, FBI Agent William Aldenberg, a member of the SWAT team that was a first responder at the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Connecticut

September 13, 2022, 4:09 PM