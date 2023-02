News From Law.com

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the State of Georgia has released several short lists of candidates from which Gov. Brian Kemp could fill superior and state court vacancies.From judges to district attorneys and law firm partners, the shortlisted candidates are in the running to fill a superior court vacancy in the Conasauga Judicial Circuit and state court vacancies in Carroll, Coffee and Hall counties.

Georgia

February 16, 2023, 2:42 PM