Some of the Best Lawyers Are Contract Lawyers | Law.com Rada...

News From Law.com

For the most part, law firms and corporate legal departments originally began teaming up with alternative legal services providers to address practical issues: lowering costs, increasing efficiencies and having a bench of talent waiting in the wings to lend a hand whenever extra help was needed. What they have discovered over the past several years is that ALSPs are connecting them with a level of legal talent that also enables them to take on new challenges and leverage new opportunities.

Georgia

October 10, 2023, 10:07 AM

nature of claim: /