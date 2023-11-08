Some New Lawyers Make $214K. Judges Make $140K. And Thats a ...

News From Law.com

Raising the mandatory age limit for judges seemed like a good idea whose time had come when the Texas Legislature considered and passed a resolution to present a constitutional amendment to voters. The resolution had bipartisan support and met no opposition during the 2023 regular session, yet it was resoundingly defeated in the midterm election. By a nearly 63% margin, Proposition 13 was not only rejected, it was the only proposition of 14 on the ballot to get a thumbs down.

November 08, 2023, 3:04 PM

