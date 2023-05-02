Some Miami Court Cases Are Now Set to Move Faster Thanks to ...

News From Law.com

A Florida clerk in one of the biggest state circuits in the country launched a criminal law records system that has replaced the court's decades-old paper system. And attorney Jude Faccidomo, the past president of the Florida Defense Attorney Criminal Law Association and a partner at Ratzan & Faccidomo in Coconut Grove, called the Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts pilot the "first step to expedite litigation" for prosecutors and defense counsel looking to access court records.

