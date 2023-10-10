Some Fear Unintended Consequences as New Rules Loom for Judg...

News From Law.com

With considerable hyperbole, advocates of mandatory judicial administrative training for judges convinced the 88th Legislature to make it so, but the bodies tasked with the specialty certification are in no hurry. During the September board of directors meeting of the State Bar of Texas, Executive Director Trey Apffel, during his report, told those present that the Texas Board of Legal Specialization is working with the supreme court to develop standards for the certification, "with a goal of administering the first exam in October 2025."

