Some Claims Arent as Viable: Tort Lawsuits Over COVID-19 Are...

Despite the prolonged pandemic, tort lawsuits filed over COVID-19 steadily declined over the past year, according to a new report out by Lex Machina, a division of LexisNexis. The Torts Litigation Report revealed fewer than 700 COVID-19-related cases had been filed since the start of the pandemic, with the rate steadily declining since first quarter of 2021. In contrast, since 2012, tort filings over motor vehicle accidents increased 65% and premises liability cases rose 46%.

Automotive

August 25, 2022, 11:00 AM