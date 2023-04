Removed To Federal Court

Health Garden USA on Monday removed a consumer class action to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman, alleges that certain of the company's sweeteners and condiments contain artificial ingredients in contrast to their being marketed as having 'all-natural' contents. The defendant is represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. The case is 2:23-cv-03083, Som-Dotson v. Health Garden of NY, Inc.

California

April 24, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Sarah Som-Dotson

defendants

Health Garden of NY, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct