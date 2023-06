News From Law.com

Robert Kindler's move to Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison will further cement the law firm's ties to Morgan Stanley. Kindler, the bank's M&A global chair, announced his move to Paul Weiss this week. Paul Weiss already advised Morgan Stanley in corporate deals and litigation, but having Kindler in its partnership and as M&A chair at the law firm will help two solidify work in the future, he said.

June 09, 2023, 3:53 PM

