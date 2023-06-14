New Suit - Trademark

Soltura LLC d/b/a Bucanero USA filed a trade dress infringement lawsuit against Cerveceria La Tropical USA and La Tropical Holdings on Tuesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, alleges that the defendant's packaging for 'Tropi Crystal' beer is confusingly similar to the packaging for the plaintiff's 'Palma' beer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01104, Soltura LLC v. Cerveceria La Tropical USA LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 14, 2023, 2:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Soltura, LLC

Plaintiffs

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Cerveceria La Tropical USA, LLC

La Tropical Holdings B.V.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims