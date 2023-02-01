Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Catalent and Kay Schmidt to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the Resnick Law Group on behalf of remote employee Scott Soltis, who was allegedly terminated based on a dispute over the company's new return-to-work policy requiring in-person attendance three days per week. The case is 3:23-cv-00567, Soltis v. Catalent Pharma Solutions et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 01, 2023, 7:43 PM