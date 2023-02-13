Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Garrison Yount Forte & Mulcahy on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Old Republic Insurance, Missionary Catechists of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Laborde Earles Law Firm on behalf of Christine N. Soltis and Danny J. Soltis. The case is 2:23-cv-00561, Soltis et al. v. Old Republic Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

February 13, 2023, 4:51 PM