New Suit - Contract

Synovus Bank and CFO Andrew J. Gregory were slapped with a lawsuit on Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over allegedly unhonored checks, was filed pro se by Daniel M. Solomon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01068, Solomon v. Synovus Financial Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 15, 2023, 5:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel/M: Solomon

defendants

Synovus Financial Corporation

Andrew J. Gregory

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract