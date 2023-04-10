Suncoast Credit Union removed a consumer class action to Florida Middle District Court on Monday. The suit, filed by Kopelowitz Ostrow, Cohen & Malad and Turke & Strauss, alleges that Suncoast's weak security and authentication procedures allow cybercriminals to easily open fraudulent Suncoast accounts using stolen personal information. Suncoast is represented by Cole Scott & Kissane. The case is 8:23-cv-00778, Solomon v. Suncoast Credit Union.
Banking & Financial Services
April 10, 2023, 6:18 PM