Removed To Federal Court

Suncoast Credit Union removed a consumer class action to Florida Middle District Court on Monday. The suit, filed by Kopelowitz Ostrow, Cohen & Malad and Turke & Strauss, alleges that Suncoast's weak security and authentication procedures allow cybercriminals to easily open fraudulent Suncoast accounts using stolen personal information. Suncoast is represented by Cole Scott & Kissane. The case is 8:23-cv-00778, Solomon v. Suncoast Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

April 10, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Darla C. Solomon

defendants

Suncoast Credit Union

defendant counsels

Litchfield Cavo

nature of claim: 890/